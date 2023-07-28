NKANA TO USE WOODLANDS STADIUM

Nkana Football Club has officially announced that they will be relocating their home games to Woodlands Stadium, as confirmed through their official Facebook page.

This decision comes in the aftermath of a season ban imposed on Nkana by the FAZ Disciplinary Committee. The ban was a result of crowd trouble instigated by fans during the intense Kopala Derby fixture against their bitter rivals, Power Dynamos, which took place at Arthur Davies Stadium last April.

As a consequence of this disciplinary action, Nkana has been prohibited from hosting any matches at Nkana Stadium or within a 60-kilometer radius of it. To ensure the continuation of their matches, the club has found a new home at Woodlands Stadium.