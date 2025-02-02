Nkandla, Why President Hichilema has risked his Private Residence for Forfeiture





Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



I’ve noticed a statement by Patriotic Front Vice President, Hon.Given Lubinda discussing the possibility of President Hakainde Hichilema losing Community House, his private residence, to forfeiture by the State.





I’ve also seen State House Chief Communications Specialists, Clayson Hamasaka’s pedestrian response to the threat of forfeiture of the property.



If we cast aside politics, there still remains serious concerns on huge state expenses that have been incurred on Community House,a private residence, which has now evolved to Zambia’s version of the Nkandla scandal in South Africa.



I ask;



When you take, to a private house, using State resources, dedicated power, water, build and expand a new access road, build a second helicopter pad, force and reroute flight pathways;





When you change the management of the national airspace system and air traffic control to include Community House so that, like State House, it becomes a no-fly-zone;



When you build new sub-station, an expansion of the old one constructed at Chilenje ( Corner of Chilimbulu and Mosi-O-Tunya roads) to enable Community House be on dedicated power and emergency electricity supply;



What do you expect a future government to do?



It is imperative that an audit is done to establish and document the continued costs incurred by ZESCO, LCC, RDA, Civil Aviation, Zambia Police, Zambia State Security Intelligence (ZSSI) and other agencies on the direct and associated costs of this decision.





This is because costs have to be met for State House, State Lodge, and now Community House.



Valden Findlay, a renowned Lusaka businessman, has taken the state to court seeking compensation for demolishing his flats when the RDA was building and tarring a new access road to Community House to join Leopards Hill road. Lusaka City Council claimed the structures had encroached on reserve land.



The decision by President Hakainde Hichilema NOT to shift to State House has devasting financial consequences on the treasury as his residence had to meet minimum standards required to secure and evacuate the Head of State at moment’s notice.





This is before you talk about the huge cost associated with his daily commute from Community House to State House which requires a huge number of police and security officials deployed everyday to line and secure the route.



The single and reckless decision by President Hichilema not to shift to a secure state facility, purposely built to make Zambia’s Republican President safe and secure, has had huge financial, technical and logistical consequences on the State.





And those pictures of the President meeting service chiefs at his private residence, typifies how bad the decision and to what extent Hichilema has personalised state facilities and resources.