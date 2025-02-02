Nkandla, Why President Hichilema has risked his Private Residence for Forfeiture
Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;
I’ve noticed a statement by Patriotic Front Vice President, Hon.Given Lubinda discussing the possibility of President Hakainde Hichilema losing Community House, his private residence, to forfeiture by the State.
I’ve also seen State House Chief Communications Specialists, Clayson Hamasaka’s pedestrian response to the threat of forfeiture of the property.
If we cast aside politics, there still remains serious concerns on huge state expenses that have been incurred on Community House,a private residence, which has now evolved to Zambia’s version of the Nkandla scandal in South Africa.
I ask;
When you take, to a private house, using State resources, dedicated power, water, build and expand a new access road, build a second helicopter pad, force and reroute flight pathways;
When you change the management of the national airspace system and air traffic control to include Community House so that, like State House, it becomes a no-fly-zone;
When you build new sub-station, an expansion of the old one constructed at Chilenje ( Corner of Chilimbulu and Mosi-O-Tunya roads) to enable Community House be on dedicated power and emergency electricity supply;
What do you expect a future government to do?
It is imperative that an audit is done to establish and document the continued costs incurred by ZESCO, LCC, RDA, Civil Aviation, Zambia Police, Zambia State Security Intelligence (ZSSI) and other agencies on the direct and associated costs of this decision.
This is because costs have to be met for State House, State Lodge, and now Community House.
Valden Findlay, a renowned Lusaka businessman, has taken the state to court seeking compensation for demolishing his flats when the RDA was building and tarring a new access road to Community House to join Leopards Hill road. Lusaka City Council claimed the structures had encroached on reserve land.
The decision by President Hakainde Hichilema NOT to shift to State House has devasting financial consequences on the treasury as his residence had to meet minimum standards required to secure and evacuate the Head of State at moment’s notice.
This is before you talk about the huge cost associated with his daily commute from Community House to State House which requires a huge number of police and security officials deployed everyday to line and secure the route.
The single and reckless decision by President Hichilema not to shift to a secure state facility, purposely built to make Zambia’s Republican President safe and secure, has had huge financial, technical and logistical consequences on the State.
And those pictures of the President meeting service chiefs at his private residence, typifies how bad the decision and to what extent Hichilema has personalised state facilities and resources.
Mwamba pls is stay in lane with that pan brick head of yours .Thank HH that he is good very good man.You are supposed to be arrested by now .Originally you are from Tanzania we know you. What you are saying will never happen.Not in this lifetime ba “Mwamba” (Fake name). You people really take us for fools
Mwamba defies logic with all his statements. Next he will say all the airlines that the President used to travel abroad such as emirates and ethiopian etc will have their planes grabbed by the state because the tickets were purchased with state funds. And whichever hotel or lodge that the president stays whenever he travels out of lusaka to either copperbelt or any other province risks having their lodge or hotel forfeited to the state because everything was paid for by the state. The road leading to that lodge was graded by the state etc. To think this man is vying to be a president some day.
No one else ,but Mwamba,is at it again, telling lies and hoodwinking the unsuspecting ignorant people,
The comparisons of Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla,is absurd, in any case The South African Government, have never taken over Nkandla from Zuma,
Mwamba go and read the Court judgment,
Zuma was made to pay for Extra costs incurred, other than those that were of security nature, Zuma , still lives at Nkandla so your comparison, as typical of you,is malicious.
As for you & your PF, all you see in everything & in other people is Vengeance, nothing else,
With a display of such an attitude?
Which Zambians will allow you
To get back into power?
And again to abuse ZAMBIANS,
Your King ECL , before the 2021 Elections,, was publicly, declaring,to come and Jail HH, accusing him of an unsubstantiated, allegation of having sold the Zambian Mines,
Did it happen?
Your plans are not, God’s plans,
So whatever your Evil plans are, they Wii never happen,, if they are not of God,
All those have been put there for security reasons because HH7 is the head of state, and when he leaves office in 2026, he will need those facilities because he will be the former head of state and he will not need a house to be built for him,
Why do you want him to move into state house,what have you out there,he is happy at his residence and he is not complaining,