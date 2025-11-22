NKANDU ACCUSES MAKEBI OF HIDING IN LUNGU’S CORPSE TO PUSH OWN POLITICAL AGENDA



MAKEBI Zulu is a dishonest person who is hiding behind late Edgar Lungu’s funeral to further his personal political ambitions, charges UPND deputy spokesperson Elvis Nkandu.





And Nkandu says the fact that Patriotic Front acting President Given Lubinda can wake up in the middle of the night to fire senior members of his party and appoint his own, is confirmation enough that the former ruling party is on the path of self-destruction and should not point accusing fingers at the ruling party over its confusion.





Meanwhile Nkandu has implored Zambians to see through the dishonesty of Zulu and Lubinda over late president Lungu’s funeral.





Nkandu agreed with Kitwe based Catholic priest Elias Muma who on Friday questioned the morality of those who had vowed to give Lungu a dignified burial as per his and family wishes but have now turned around to seek replacing him before he is buried.





“Takwaba ukupyanika tamwashika (You cannot carry out succession before you burry the deceased). Culturally it’s wrong. Closure is important, that’s even when you lose a loved one the moment you start burying, reality dawns that you have put such a one to rest…” Fr Muma preached during Friday morning mass on Radio Icengelo.





Fr Muma is the Parish priest at St Mbanga Kawama Parish in Kitwe.



And echoing Fr Muma’s homily, Nkandu who is also Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts said Malambo constituency residents rejected Zulu who was a sitting provincial minister for Eastern Province because they know who he truly is compared to what he says.





“These are people who said they were suspending everything until their leader is buried. But look at how they have abandoned their solemn promise and are now fighting for party presidency,” Nkandu said. “Look at the crookedness of hiding behind the veil of family spokesperson yet he was using that for his personal political survival ambitions. Where is the morality? Where is the dignity in such dishonesty? How do you use a dead person’s name in such a manner? Our culture and tradition abhor such behaviour. And the priest is right to question their morality and that’s why the people of Malambo are wise enough to have seen through him (Zulu) and rejected him. And so the people of Zambia should see through these schemes and reject them. If you can be rejected by your own constituents as a provincial minister, how can you seek a national vote?”





Meanwhile, Nkandu said Lubinda’s late Friday night dismissals of senior party members were a testimony that confusion in the former ruling party was self-inflicted.





Lubinda who is also aspiring to be PF president late Friday night announced the dismissal of deputy secretary general Brenda Nyirenda and national chairman Musonda Mpankata.





He also removed former Secretary General Davies Mwila from the Central Committee and replaced them with Miles Sampa, Celestine Mukandila and Jean Kapata respectively, a move that has caused a stir among PF faithfuls and followers.





“Look at that? Are they going to say UPND told Lubinda to make those decisions? It’s confirmation that their confusion has nothing to do with the UPND government. It is their own making, they should not point fingers at us. I think Zambians now know exactly who they are,” said Nkandu.



The Magnet Newspaper