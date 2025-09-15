NKANDU ARRIVES IN CHISHI WARD TO RALLY SUPPORT FOR UPND AHEAD OF SEPTEMBER 18 BY-ELECTION





Kaputa Member of Parliament Mr. Elvis Nkandu has arrived in Chishi Ward, Chimbamilonga Constituency, to rally support for United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate Pavious Kapembwa ahead of the local government by-election scheduled for September 18, 2025.





During his visit, Mr. Nkandu who is also UPND Deputy Spokesperson, is expected to engage with community members, highlighting the achievements of President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government since assuming office in 2021.





The Chishi Ward by-election is seen as an important contest for the ruling party, and Mr. Nkandu’s presence underscores the UPND’s commitment to strengthening grassroots support across the country.



(C) UPND Media Team