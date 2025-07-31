NKANDU QUESTIONS OPPOSITION CAMPAIGN MESSAGES IN MFUWE BY-ELECTION.



Lavushimanda-The Mfuwe parliamentary by-election campaigns have intensified, with sharp scrutiny falling on opposition messages that have stirred public debate.





Kaputa Member of Parliament Elvis Nkandu addressed residents of Chiundaponde in Mfuwe Constituency, where he challenged the credibility and logic of some opposition narratives.





He said that under the previous administration, critical issues such as access to clean water were neglected, forcing residents to continue sharing water sources with animals.





Mr. Nkandu questioned the sincerity of the Patriotic Front’s desire to return to power despite the governance failures that still affect local communities.



He dismissed remarks made by PF Acting President Given Lubinda, who told locals not to vote for the UPND candidate because the former area MP, Maureen Mabonga, was jailed.





He clarified that the vacancy arose from a lawful conviction, and not from any action by the UPND, as crime is judged independently of political affiliation.



“When someone commits a crime, it is not the ruling party that arrests them, but the law itself, which does not discriminate,” he said.





He warned against tribal sentiments being promoted by some opposition figures, reminding them that such divisive talk is prosecutable and dangerous for national unity.



He added that no single tribe holds a monopoly over national leadership, and those sowing division must be ready to face the consequences of their words.





Mr. Nkandu also mocked the Tonse Alliance’s statement urging people to vote for the opposition People’s Congress Party candidate to allow the spirit of the late Edgar Lungu to rest.





He labelled such campaigns as backward and unacceptable in modern politics, clarifying that the delay in the burial of the late President has nothing to do with UPND.



“The politics of using the dead to win votes is both primitive and disrespectful to the intelligence of the Zambian people,” he said.



He urged voters in Mfuwe to ignore propaganda and instead focus on electing leaders who can deliver tangible development.





Mr. Nkandu, together with other UPND officials, is currently in Mfuwe mobilizing support for Malama Mfunelo ahead of the August 7, 2025, by-election.



(C)UPND MEDIA TEAM