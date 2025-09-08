NKANDU STEPS UP GRASSROOTS MOBILIZATION AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS





Kaputa Member of Parliament Elvis Nkandu has intensified grassroots engagement as part of broader efforts to strengthen the United Party for National Development (UPND) ahead of the 2026 general elections.



During a visit to Kapisha Primary School, Kasungwe Primary School, and Choma Mutima Primary School in Mowa Ward, Mr. Nkandu met with residents to better understand the challenges facing the community, reinforcing his commitment to development-driven leadership





The visit also saw the establishment of a new UPND branch in the area, a strategic move aimed at growing the party’s local presence, identifying new members, and solidifying its support base in Kaputa.





Mr. Nkandu emphasized that active community engagement and service delivery are essential not only for addressing local issues but also for maintaining political trust and support.





With the 2026 elections approaching, Mr. Nkandu’s focus remains on strengthening party structures, expanding outreach, and ensuring that the UPND remains deeply rooted in local communities.



(C) UPND Media Team