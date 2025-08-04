NKANDU URGES KONI RESIDENTS TO ELECT COMMITTED LEADER IN MFUWE BY-ELECTION





LAVUSHIMANDA – UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu has called on the people of Koni area in Mfuwe Constituency to elect a leader who has demonstrated love, consistency, and a strong connection with the community. He said voting for UPND candidate Malama Mfunelo would be a step toward meaningful representation and continued development.





Speaking during campaign activities ahead of the August 7, 2025 parliamentary by-election, Mr. Nkandu reaffirmed the United Party for National Development (UPND)’s commitment to promoting unity in diversity and ensuring equitable distribution of national resources across all regions.





“The UPND government has shown its commitment to every citizen, regardless of region, our administration introduced free education from Grade 1 to Grade 12, this is benefiting everyone, rich or poor,” Mr. Nkandu said.





He also highlighted several UPND-led initiatives, including a balanced and inclusive cabinet, increased funding for small-scale businesses, and a scaled-up Social Cash Transfer program aimed at improving the welfare of vulnerable citizens.





Mr. Nkandu further pointed to the Fertilizer Input Support Programme (FISP) as a demonstration of the government’s focus on equitable agricultural support for farmers nationwide.





The Mfuwe parliamentary seat became vacant following the conviction and subsequent imprisonment of former Member of Parliament Maureen Mabonga, who was sentenced to eight months for sedition-related offenses.





Campaigns in Lavushimanda have since intensified, with political parties rallying support ahead of the tightly contested by-election.



