NKOMBO APPEALS TO LUMEZI PEOPLE TO VOTE FOR DEVELOPMENT



May 27,2025



The United Party for National Development (UPND) National Elections Chairperson, Gary Nkombo, has urged the people of Lumezi to vote for continued development and equality under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.





Speaking shortly before the nomination of UPND parliamentary candidate Lufeyo Ngoma ahead of the forthcoming by-election, Mr. Nkombo, who is also Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament, said a vote for the UPND will unlock critical opportunities for the people of Lumezi.





He stated that President Hichilema has demonstrated across the country that the effective use of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) can yield visible developmental results.





Mr. Nkombo added that by voting for the UPND candidate, the people of Lumezi will witness the long-awaited transformation they have always desired.





He emphasized that many opposition members have failed to properly utilize the CDF, which he said reflects their lack of genuine commitment to uplifting people’s lives.





Meanwhile, UPND National Chairman Collins Maoma has encouraged party members to uphold love, peace, and unity before, during, and after the by-election.



He reiterated that the UPND is a non-violent party and its members must remain united in purpose.





Mr. Maoma further urged all party members to work together and recruit more supporters to ensure victory for the ruling party candidate.





And Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri called for unity among party leaders to strengthen the UPND in the region.





He warned that division within the party can lead to a weakened political base and loss of momentum.





Mr. Phiri also appealed to members who supported other candidates to rally behind the endorsed candidate in the spirit of oneness and party loyalty.



