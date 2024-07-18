NKOMBO LAUNCHES COMMUNICATION STRATEGY



MINISTER of Local Government and Rural Development Garry Nkombo says creating and sustaining a clean, green and healthy environment is a mutually shared responsibility between citizens, non-state actors and government.



Mr Nkombo says government has developed the entire necessary legal and regulatory framework to create a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.



ZANIS reports that the Minister was speaking today during the launch of the Keep Zambia Clean, Green and Healthy Communication Strategy (2024-2028).



He noted that while the development and launch of the communication strategy is a significant milestone, its success in influencing behavioural change requires unwavering support from all stakeholders.



“Government having done its part, citizens in respective communities also have the responsibility of adhering to best practices and regulations for solid waste management including disposing waste in designated places,” he added.



Mr Nkombo appealed to the media to make a deliberate policy to air some of the ministry’s adverts and programmes for Keep Zambia Clean, Green and Healthy campaigns either for free or at discounted rates.



He also implored local authorities to ensure that citizens adhere to the laid down laws and regulations related to solid waste management as well as ensure citizens appreciate the communication strategy.



“I wish to make a clarion call for all of us to embrace this communication strategy and create more public awareness to foster better public health attitudes and practices,” he added.



And speaking at the same event, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Representative Yuki Chika said the communication strategy is crucial to the health of people living in Zambia.



Ms Yuki disclosed that JICA is working with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development as well as the Lusaka City Council to create Green Spaces.



Meanwhile, Projects Manager at Bremen Overseas Research Development Association (BORDA) Zambia Eddy Chikuta said the communication strategy provides a structured communication framework that will promote positive behavior change.



Mr Chikuta said the successful implementation of the communication strategy is largely dependent on the wider circulation of the document as well as capacity building of the officers entrusted with the circulation of the document.



“The sustainability of the strategy will depend on an effective coordination mechanism that brings all key players together to ensure that we are on course with the objectives of the strategy,” added Mr Chikuta.