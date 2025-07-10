NLP PRESIDENT FRESHER SIWALE DIES AT LEVY MWANAWASA HOSPITAL

NLP FRESHER SIWALE DIES AT LEVY MWANAWASA HOSPITAL



New Labour Party (NLP) President Fresher Siwale, 60, (1964 -2025) died midnight around 23:00 at Lusaka’s Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital.





He is survived by four children, two sons and two daughters.



This is according to funeral announcement by his cousin Wisdom Sinkala from Siwale’s Chelston home, 67 Mbawa Avenue near the Apostolic Church or Choppies.





Deatiled funeral arrangements are underway.



He was a diabetic who was unwell for sometime before he was yesterday evacuated to hospital.





He was due for a blood transfusion when he died.



Siwale, a teacher turned politician was born from the lineage of (grandfather) pioneer nationalist Reverend Donald Siwale (1878-1983), in Luanshya, Copperbelt, on 11th July, 1964.





He died two days shy of his 61st birthday.



NLP President Siwale with (late) People’s Party President Mike Mulongoti (1951 – 2019) were UPND Alliance members.



The duo shot to controversial prominence in 2017 after they petitioned (late) President Edgar Lungu’s, 68, (1956 -2025) nationality and identity with the Office of the Public Protector.





This followed treason police detention anf court trial of UPND president Hakainde Hichilema for 127 days that ended in the DPP’s nolle prosequi.





Siwale was arrested and detained for 30 days for defamation of President Lungu, court tried for six years before he was convicted in 2023.





He was later detained for court bail violations on account of his health challenges and was still in the court process at his death.



K. Kaseba