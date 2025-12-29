No ambulance, no proper care. Just look at the terrible state of Nigeria — X User reacts as video from accident Anthony Joshua was involved in surfaces

A social media user has sparked fresh outrage over Nigeria’s emergency response system following a video showing heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua at the scene of a fatal road accident in which two people reportedly lost their lives.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Esen (@SemiNigerian) criticised the absence of basic emergency protocols after the crash, describing the situation as a reflection of Nigeria’s poor governance and weak public safety systems.

According to the post, despite the seriousness of the accident, there was no visible ambulance, no trained medical personnel, and no proper first aid at the scene. Instead, Anthony Joshua was reportedly made to sit upright in the front seat of a police van immediately after the crash — a move the user noted goes against standard safety procedures, which require accident victims to be laid flat and stabilised to prevent further injury.

The video accompanying the post allegedly shows Joshua being dragged out of the vehicle involved in the accident, further fuelling public concern over how such critical situations are handled.

“This is deeply troubling,” the user wrote. “It highlights how broken our emergency response and governance systems are. May Nigeria not happen to any of us.”

The incident has since generated widespread reactions online, with many Nigerians echoing frustrations over the lack of functional emergency services, poor accident response infrastructure, and inadequate training for first responders.

As of now, there has been no official statement clarifying the circumstances of the accident or the actions taken by authorities at the scene.