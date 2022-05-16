By Fanny Kalonda

ACTING PF president Given Lubinda says the UPND government is desperately attempting to label the former ruling party as a corrupt one to raise public anger and discord against it.

He notes that life has become unbearable by the day, “due to the incompetence and failure of President Hichilema and his government to deal with the depressing economic challenges affecting Zambians”.

And Lubinda says the comment by technology minister Felix Mutati has vindicated PF in the FTJ University saga.

On Friday, Mutati said payments for the FTJ University were made after he was moved from the Ministry of Finance to then ministry of works and supply.

The PF had called on Mutati to explain the FTJ University saga and how finances were released since he was finance minister then.

But Mutati published a letter showing that he was demoted from finance to works and supply.

He said all those payments were made after he had left the Ministry of Finance.

“It has come to my attention via various sections of the media that there is a story surrounding FTJ University funding and that I should explain my role then. On February 14, 2018 – I was demoted as Minister of Finance and sent to the Ministry of Works and Supply. On 28th February, 2018 the first payment for FTJ University of US Dollars 8,888,421.63 was made to China Energy Engineering Group. You will notice from the above that the first payment was made following my removal,” explained Mutati. “Subsequent payments made on FTJ Project were as follows; 20th March, 2018, 8,000,000.00. Second, 20th April, 2018, 8,000,000.00 and lastly, 1st June, 2018, 8,861,578.37. This brings the total payments to China Energy Group for FTJ Project to USD 33,750,000.00. I trust that this clarifies the payment transactions on the FTJ project.”

In his immediate reaction, Lubinda said the PF was happy that Mutati had full knowledge of the $33 million transaction regarding the much talked about FTJ University.

He however insisted that all those who wanted to know what happened to the $33 million should not point fingers at the PF but ask Mutati because he is the one with all the information as indicated in his formal response.

“Mr Mutati in his official response to our query has indicated the company that was paid, the amounts that were paid including the dates when the money was paid. This is exactly what we have been saying that it is malicious for Charles Milupi to be accusing the Patriotic Front or any member of the Patriotic Front of impropriety in the matter of the FTJ University when in fact he is fully aware that Felix Mutati was minister of finance at the time,” said Lubinda. “He has all the information regarding who was paid, what was paid and when it was paid. So, Milupi and all those who want to know what happened to the $33 million should not point fingers at the PF but ask Felix Mutati because he is the one who has all the information as indicated in his formal response. Unfortunately for them, no amount of malice, lies and propaganda against PF and its leadership will save President Hakainde Sammy Hichilema and his UPND from the anger and frustration of the Zambians whose lives are becoming unbearable by the day due to the incompetence and failure of President Hichilema and his government to deal with the depressing economic challenges affecting Zambians.”