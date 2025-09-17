No appeal Lungu burial impasse nears end as family loses appeal bid





By: Daily Mail



GAUTENG High Court has refused to allow the Lungu family to appeal against its judgment, which ordered repatriation of former President Edgar Lungu’s body back home for burial.





On August 8, the High Court ruled that the Zambian government can repatriate Mr Lungu’s remains from South Africa and give him a state funeral.





Dissatisfied, the Lungu family applied for leave to appeal against the judgment so that the burial matter can be heard in the Supreme Court, contending that the verdict did not consider their rights.





But Pretoria High Court yesterday dismissed the leave to appeal application on grounds that it lacked merit with no prospects of success in the Supreme Court.





“We are satisfied that no compelling reasons exist to grant leave to appeal simply because the matter is so fact-specific that there is very little to no prospects that the same set of facts will confront a court again,” the judgment reads in part.





Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba and two others also dismissed the Lungu family’s argument that the stripping of Mr Lungu’s benefits by the Zambian government stands even in death.

