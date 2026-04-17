NO BODY + NO BURIAL = NO AUGUST 2026 ELECTIONS



Zambia stands at a deeply sensitive and solemn moment in our national life. As a people who profess faith and uphold biblical values, we must ask ourselves: are we honoring G-d in the way we conduct our affairs?





Scripture teaches us clearly that there is “a time to mourn” (Ecclesiastes 3:4) and that burial is a sacred duty that should not be delayed or treated lightly. Throughout the Bible, from Abraham burying Sarah to Joseph’s insistence on proper burial, we see that honoring the dead is not optional—it is a matter of righteousness and dignity.





Holding national elections while a former Head of State, Edgar Lungu, has not yet been laid to rest risks violating these sacred principles. It’s a curse upon our nation. It sends a message that political processes are being placed above respect, mourning, and national unity. Biblically, this reflects disorder rather than the decency and order that G-d calls us to uphold.





This is not merely about politics—it is about the soul of the nation. When a leader passes, especially one who has served at the highest level, the nation must pause, reflect, and come together in honor before moving forward. Strictly speaking, the state has a duty to conduct an inquest into the incident surrounding the passing of a former head of state or any citizen for that matter.





For this reason, it would be more in line with biblical values and national dignity for Zambia to allow this season of mourning to be completed fully. Leadership transitions and electoral processes should follow in a spirit of unity, not haste.

All those who claim to respect Edgar Lungu must be ashamed of themselves for continuing to seek office when their political father is kept frozen in the morgue. It’s sacrilegious and senseless.





Let us be guided not only by law, but by wisdom, reverence, and the fear of G-d.



In this breathe and for as long as the body is not brought back to Zambia for burial by August 2026, President Hakainde Hichilema must go through unopposed and focus on getting the body of president Edgar Lungu back to Zambia for burial.

The death of the head of state or any citizen under any circumstances in a foreign jurisdiction or locally is not a family affair, but rather that of the state.



Saviour Chishimba

UPP PRESIDENT



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