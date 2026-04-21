No ceasefire extension : Trump signals strike option as deadline nears



U.S. President Donald Trump has ruled out extending the ceasefire with Iran, warning that military action could follow if last-minute diplomacy fails.





Trump stated that time has run out for negotiations, suggesting that a strike may be preferable to prolonged talks.





Iran responded that it does not seek renewed conflict but would deliver a stronger and more decisive retaliation if attacked.





Despite uncertainty over Iran’s participation, delegations from both sides are expected in Islamabad, where Pakistan has deployed around 20,000 security personnel to prepare for potential talks.





Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, disrupting the flow of more than 20 million barrels of oil per day and adding pressure to global energy markets.