NO CHANGE ZAMBIA FORWARD WITH HH

11/5/25



” We, the people of Litawa Ward want President Hakainde Hichilema to continue with his people centered leadership until 2031 because he takes care of all Zambia, so ki ZAMBIA FORWARD fela WITH HH NO CHANGE ”





The people of Litawa Ward in Nalikwanda Constituency Mongu District said this during a meeting addressed by UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Coordinator General Max Kasabi today.





Responding to the slogan chanting crowd, Coordinator General Max Kasabi encouraged the people to go flat out and explain the President’s progressive policies that’s have improved people’s lives.





” I want you all to be HH’s campaigners, and remember to register in great numbers as voters and get NRCs as winning is all about numbers, let’s close ranks and obliterate the opposition in Western Province and make President Hakainde Hichilema Win and Win Big next year” he said.



Issued by:



Western Province UPND Media Team.