No foul play suspected in death of Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa- Minister Ronald Lamola

No foul play suspected in death of Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa



No signs of foul play have been found in the death of South African Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa, according to International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola. The 58-year-old diplomat was found dead on September 30, 2025, after falling from the 22nd floor of the Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile hotel. French authorities have indicated that the window’s safety mechanism had been tampered with, but no immediate signs of struggle or drug use were found in initial examinations .





Mthethwa had been reported missing the previous evening after his wife received a distressing message from him, in which he apologized and suggested he intended to take his life . His family, however, has rejected these claims, asserting that he would never take his own life and questioning the circumstances surrounding his death .





Lamola confirmed that French authorities are working closely with South African officials to determine the exact cause of death. President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver a eulogy at Mthethwa’s funeral in KwaZulu-Natal tomorrow .





Mthethwa, a former police minister, had been serving as South Africa’s ambassador to France since December 2023. His death has raised questions about the pressures faced by public figures under investigation and the safety of diplomats abroad.