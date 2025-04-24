NO GHOST CHIEFS ON PAYROLL – PS PHIRI



HIGHLIGHTS from the press briefing held by Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Nicholas Phiri.



✅ Government through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has refuted claims alleging the presence of ghost chiefs on the Government payroll.



✅ To the contrary, the payroll is thoroughly audited each year by both the Ministry’s internal audit unit and the Office of the Auditor thereby describing the media reports as misleading.



✅ Further, the Auditor General’s Report for the financial year ending 31st December 2022 does not contain any audit query concerning the chiefs’ payroll.



✅ All traditional leaders receiving subsidies are duly recognized under the laws of Zambia and are recorded in the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS), which is updated only in the event of a death or a legitimate succession



✅ Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary provided a verified list of the 33 recognized chiefdoms in North western province, reaffirming that any list exceeding this figure is inaccurate.



✅ Government remains committed to transparency, good governance, and respect for traditional leadership.