NO HOOLIGANISM AHEAD OF 2026 POLLS-DIG Fred Hamaamba





NO HOOLIGANISM AHEAD OF 2026 POLLS



The Zambia Police Service will not tolerate hooliganism before, during, or after the August 2026 General Elections, Deputy Inspector General of Police – Operations, Mr. Fred Hamaamba, has said.





Mr. Hamaamba sounded the warning this morning when he paid a courtesy call on North-Western Province Permanent Secretary, Col. Grandson Wishkoti Katambi (Rtd), at his office in Solwezi.





The visit was aimed at strengthening collaboration and strategising on security measures ahead of the polls.

Reaffirming the Service’s preparedness, Mr. Hamaamba said the police are ready to ensure that the elections are conducted in a peaceful environment across the country.





“As police, we are ready to ensure that the elections are conducted in a peaceful environment. In this regard, we will not allow any hooliganism across the nation,” he said.





The Deputy Inspector General’s remarks come as security wings and other electoral stakeholders intensify preparations for the August 2026 polls.





And Col. Katambi commended the Zambia Police Service for its professionalism and dedication to maintaining peace and security in the province.





The Deputy Police Chief also took time to interact with officers of the rank and file in the division.