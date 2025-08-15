NO LAW GAZETTING EMBASSY PARK AS PRESIDENTIAL BURIAL SITE



…..ECL died as ordinary citizen, Claims Tonse Alliance Youth Chair





Lusaka… Friday August 15, 2025 – Tonse Alliance National Youth Chairman Celestine Mambula Mukandila says there is no law in Zambia enacted to gazette Embassy Park in Lusaka as a Presidential site.





Mr Mukandila said this is just government policy to bury the former Heads of State at Embassy Park.



He has emphasized that former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu died in South Africa as an ordinary citizen following the withdraw of his rights and privileges by the UPND government.





He indicated that the government has not informed the citizens as to whether they decided to reinstall his privileges and rights in his death.





Mr. Mukandila, who is also a Lusaka based lawyer, was speaking this morning when he featured on Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk programme.





“You remember this government decided to withdraw the rights and privileges of the former Head of State, we had written an opinion to the Attorney General indicating that the title of a president or former president is earned, you cannot take away that from an individual. We must be able to interpret the law to an extent that it does not affect certain privileges especially those that have to protect the office of the former President,” he said.





“Our colleagues indicated that NO he (ECL) has gone back to active politics and everything is withdrawn. The creation of the office of the Sixth Republican President was halted. Now, then we had an individual who wanted to seek medical services in a foreign country called South Africa and he travelled to that country as an ordinary citizen. Remember we have a Zambian government that informed all the Zambian missions abroad that this person should not be accorded diplomatic etiquette as he travels into any receiving state.”





Meanwhile, Mr Mukandila has accused the UPND Government of abandoning its earlier promise of ruling the country based on the rule of law.





“This government, in 2021 they told the people of Zambia that they will improve governance system and they shall rule by the rule of law. Are they doing that? Zero! I am on record advising this government to drop the constitution Amendment Bid but they have come up with a bill which is called Bill 7 of 2025, which does not sit well with the aspirations of the people. There were no consultations with the people. We told them to say drop it, because it doesn’t have wider consultations in coming up with the bill,” he added.





“This government decided not to adhere to the many advises from the various key stakeholders including Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), Church mother bodies, CSOs and many others, until it had to take us to force them, us going to court. Bill 7 is dead today because we had to force them not because of their own intensions.”