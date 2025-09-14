NO MATTER HOW HARD LISWANISO TRIES TO SCARE PEOPLE, THERE WILL BE TROUBLE IN UPND OVER ADOPTIONS





Here is another member of parliament who is in trouble, in addition to Jack Mwiimbu in Monze and Cornelius Mweetwa in choma:





Itezhi tezhi member of parliament Twaambo Mutunta is reported to have sued a party chairman in his area for alleged defamation.





Mutinta has sued United Party for Natiinal Development (UPND) District Chairman Hardwork Kangongwe for defamation.



MP Mutinta is demanding 5 Million Kwacha from his own district chairman who stays in the village.





Lawyers for Mutinta have given the district chairman a bank account in which to deposit the money within seven days.



At the heart of this story is a claim by Mutinta that the Chairman defamed him in a letter to the provincial leadership alleging the MP is interfering with party structures, by instigating moves to replace current office holders with thise who will support his re-adoption in 2026 for his current seat.



This argument scenario that will be played out in many constituencies held by UPND MPs.





Therefore, Gilbert Liswaniso, who has already claimed there will be no independent candidates coming out of the party’s adoption process, is probably engaging in wishful thinking.

