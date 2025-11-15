No military personnel has been retired under UPND- Mwiimbu

ACTING Defence Minister Jack Mwiimbu has emphasised that the UPND government has maintained fairness and professionalism in handling the nation’s military personnel since taking office in 2021.

According to Mwiimbu, a total of 73 officers across the Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force and Zambia National Service were dismissed between 2016 and 2021 under unclear circumstances.

Of these, 28 were later reinstated, while 45 remained separated due to lack of sufficient evidence to support their claims.

Mwiimbu was responding in Parliament yesterday to a question from Namwala member of parliament Herbert Mapani, who wanted details about the number of officers separated under questionable circumstances during the Patriotic Front era, between 2016 and 2021.

The minister drew a clear distinction with the previous administration, stating that under UPND, no officer is removed without proper investigation.

“Our approach is rooted on fairness, transparency and accountability. If any officer is found wanting, we charge them according to the conditions of service and they will respond“ said Mwiimbu.

“We’ll never retire anyone in national interest without giving reasons, we believe that, that particular provision was abused by the PF and we wouldn’t want to follow what the PF used to do

He further stressed that this policy ensures that the rights of military personnel are respected while maintaining high standards within the defence forces.

By Sharon Zulu

Kalemba November 15, 2025