“NO MONEY, NO HONEY!” – CHISAMBA WIFE SLAPS HUBBY WITH 4-YEAR BEDROOM BAN FOR CHEATING, DEMANDS K3,000 SIN-OFFERING!



Like something ripped straight from the book of Revelations, the Matero courtroom turned into a fiery confessional as Sophia Kwale, a 32-year-old teacher from Chisamba, channeled both her ancestors and the Book of Proverbs to justify four years of marital celibacy because her husband brought home not just sin, but a whole child from the wilderness of adultery.



“For 1,460 days, I shut the gates of Eden!” Sophia declared, standing tall like a prophetess on Mount Sinai. “He defiled the covenant. He broke the vow. He planted his seed in foreign land and now he wants to eat the fruits of marriage? God forbid!”



The court fell into stunned silence as she revealed how she had demanded a K3,000 ndapusa a traditional offering of guilt as redemption for her husband Samuel Chongo’s “ungodly transgression.”



“In my tradition and in the eyes of God, when a man strays and fathers a child outside wedlock, he must come clean not just with words, but with sacrifice. I gave him a simple price for his sins: K3,000. He refused. So I did what any wise woman would do, I became the gatekeeper of righteousness.”



She said for four long years, she denied him all intimacy. “He cried like Samson after losing his strength, but I stood firm like Esther before the king. No gold, no glory.”



Then came the twist of biblical proportions. Last month, overcome with desperation and perhaps fearing divine punishment (or another cold night alone), Chongo returned like the Prodigal Son only this time, he came with K500 in hand, begging for one night.



“And I took the money, yes. Like Delilah collected the silver,” Sophia declared, pausing for dramatic effect. “But even then, I did not enjoy it. It was mechanical. Forced. Like Judas kissing Jesus no love, just betrayal.”



Court attendees gasped. One woman clutched her Bible and muttered, “These are the last days.”



When asked to respond, a visibly embarrassed Chongo mumbled, “But we are married. It’s written that the wife’s body does not belong to her alone…”



Before he could finish, Sophia fired back with a verse of her own: “And the husband must love his wife as Christ loved the Church not run around planting seeds in Babylon!”



The courtroom erupted. Even the magistrate had to pause to sip water and regain composure.



Outside court, spectators were heard saying, “This wasn’t just a case it was a sermon, a revival, and a cautionary tale in one!”



As judgment looms, many believe Sophia has already delivered hers with biblical thunder. And if there’s any lesson here, it’s this:



“The wages of sin is not just death sometimes it’s K3,000… plus 4 years of cold nights and judgment day every bedtime.”



©️ KUMWESU | July 27, 2025