“No More Middle East Wars!”: Thomas Massie Pushes Emergency Vote on Potential Iran Conflict





U.S. Representative Thomas Massie is moving to force an emergency congressional vote on any potential war with Iran, sounding the alarm over the recent American military buildup in the region.





Massie made his position crystal clear, declaring he will “put America first” by voting against further military action in the Middle East. The Kentucky lawmaker argues that Congress not the White House alone must decide if the nation enters another conflict.





His bold stance is already fueling debate on Capitol Hill, where tensions are rising alongside troop movements.





With the drums of war growing louder, Massie is drawing a line in the sand and demanding lawmakers take a public stand before any shots are fired.