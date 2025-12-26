No more paying US$, All transactions must be settled in Zambian Kwacha-Bank of Zambia





Public Notice: The Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has issued the Currency Directives, 2025, which re-enforce the legal requirement that domestic transactions must be settled in Zambian Kwacha in line with Section 18 of the BoZ Act. The Directives take effect on December 26, 2025.





In February 2024, the Bank announced that it was considering taking measures to operationalise the use of the Kwacha and Ngwee for domestic transactions. This announcement was followed by extensive countrywide consultative meetings with different stakeholder groups from various sectors, including mining, manufacturing, tourism, agriculture, financial, and Government. This consultative process enabled relevant stakeholders to not only be aware of the Directives before they came into effect, but to also deliberate and contribute to shaping the final provisions which have now been issued.





Full Public Notice: https://www.boz.zm/Currency-Directives-Public-Notice.pdf



Currency Directives 2025: https://www.boz.zm/Currency-Directives-Finalised-version-gm.pdf





Explanatory Notes: https://www.boz.zm/Explanatory-Notes-on-the-Currency-Directives-2025.pdf



Decision Tree: https://www.boz.zm/Currency-Directives-Decision-Tree.pdf

Any queries may be sent to Assistant Director – Communications on info@boz.zm

