“No mother can be at peace while separated form her children” Regina Daniels laments

Regina Daniels has revealed how much she misses her children and she accused her estranged husband of using the custody of her sons to fight her.

The actress shared a video showing her speaking to her sons during a video call.

She stated that she has not been able to talk to her kids since mid November, after she left her marriage and accused husband Ned Nwoko of domestic violence.

She accused Ned of devising different tactics to keep the kids from her.

She then warned him that she will come for her kids.

She wrote in the caption: “People may believe that I am happy, but no mother can be at peace while separated from her children. I chose not to allow that pain to define or imprison me, which is why it took time for me to walk away.

“The repeated public exposure of my children, reflects a troubling and deliberate pursuit of negative attention by their father. It is implausible that a public figure, particularly one with legislative experience would be unaware that posting our children publicly in this time would inevitably attract media scrutiny.

“These actions make it reasonable to question whether his behavior is motivated by public engagement rather than parental responsibility. I decided to stay off the matter to avoid causing more nuisance on this media space but clearly this man keeps acting like a baby. Meaning it’s now safe to call this one term senator a content creator one.

“The last time I spoke to my kids was mid November. Ned dismissed all my nannies, pressured them into making false statements accusing me of violence and alcohol abuse in front of the children, and has since filed for full custody, despite already having the children in his care.

“I am left to wonder whether I am truly such a threat that I am being challenged so aggressively.

“I may be young, but I am such a mum, I enjoy being a mum and I miss being a mum. Its so crazy if their father thinks I won’t come for my children. I will definitely see my kids soon!”