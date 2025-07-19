NO MR PRESIDENT, YOUR PERFORMANCE IS BELOW EXPECTATIONS- Rev Chilekwa Mulenga

NO MR PRESIDENT, YOUR PERFORMANCE IS BELOW EXPECTATIONS:



Friday 18th July, 2025



Mr President, respectfully we wish to state that you’ve performed below expectations and its not for you to “Kwenyu” your performance but the Zambian people that elected you to occupy the office of President based on a social contract shaped by your campaign promises. Remember, you set your own yardstick and by the same standard you’ve either failed or lied to the Zambian people.





Here is the yardstick set by yourself and given to the Zambians to use in marking you;



1. You promised to reduce the cost of living. Mealie meal was promised at K50, today the price is way beyond the reach of the poor. The food basket by the JCTR BNNB stood at K11,763.38 in June of 2025 for a family of five from K9,301.46 in June of 2022.





2. You promised fertilizer at K250 per 50kg bag. Today the price is way beyond what was expected making it difficult for many citizens to grow maize their staple food.



3. You promised to end loadshedding within your first year in office, it’s now fours years nearly to the end of your first five year term. Loadshedding under your administration is grinding small businesses.





4. You promised to reduce the price of fuel. We all know that towards the end of 2021 the cost of fuel was in the range of K17 and by July 2025 the cost of fuel is in the range of K28 per litre.





5. You promised to work on the Kwacha, today the currency remains weak and double digit to the US Dollar. The recent appreciation of the Kwacha means less for ordinary citizens unless the benefits can trickle down to the poor.





6. You promised zero tolerance on corruption, today corruption cases under your watch are extremely concerning. The latest scandal is on medicines affecting a very key sector of life in Zambia.



7. You promised humans rights, today citizens are threatened with arrests for dissenting views. The Cyber law you promised to repeal has been reinforced against citizens.





8. You promised to unite the Country, today the Nation is more divided under your watch on tribal and political lines, than in recent times.



9. You claim to be a Church elder and yet today we hear that the NDoP is under threat of being de-gazetted (we hope it’s just a rumour). Demonic secret societies are freely coming out in the open under your watch.





10. Th separation of powers among the three arms of government is being compromised under your watch as the constitution and court judgements are being disrespected with impunity.



11. Your competitors in the opposition complains of shrinking democratic space under your watch as notifications for political rallies face challenges at the Police.





It appears from the self praise witnessed in recent times by the current administration that they are missing an opportunity to connect with public concerns – such as the high cost of living, youth unemployment, politicised CDF, harsh loadshedding while exporting electricity and deep-rooted corruption among other critical issues to a voter.



For anyone to suggest that the GDP, productivity and the ease of doing business are well performed under the current administration without any reference to current statistics or trends is cheap talk and weakens the depth of analysis and could leave the citizens asking:

What does the data currently say about the Country’s economic indicators in light of the campaign promises?





Further, Mr President you have failed to honourably manage the funeral and burial (both as Church Elder and Head of State) of your late brother the 6th Republican President Dr Edgar C. Lungu. Why did your administration opt for litigation and not resolution? You’ve taken a grieving widow and her children to court over the remains of her late husband and the Nation is worried.





Finally, the many unfulfilled campaign promises and commitments recorded in your own party manifesto outweighs the few promises delivered and may not guarantee you another five year mandate beyond 2026. You have failed Mr President and on a scale of 1 – 10, you’ve scored 3. Ends the Kwenyu on your performance.



Sincerely yours,



Rev Chilekwa Mulenga

Ndola, Copperbelt, Zambia.