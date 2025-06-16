“No Oil in Choma”



The Southern Province Administration has dismissed as false and misleading, a video circulating on various social media platforms about the discovery of oil in Choma District.





Provincial Principal Public Relations Officer,WISDOM HIMANTEKA, says claims made in the video are not only unsubstantiated but lack any scientific or geological basis.





Mr. HIMANTEKA has expressed regret at what he terms as irresponsible and fake news that has the potential create unnecessary excitement.





He says such reports also have the potential to attract opportunistic behaviour, and disrupt peace and order in the affected communities.





Mr. HIMANTEKA has urged content creators and social media users to verify information before publishing or sharing it online.



#oil