‎🚨 No One Above the Law: Why DEC’s Summons of Bishop Banda Is Justified

‎An Opinion 🪞 by Rev Walter Mwambazi



‎

‎I know that my headline here alone will get me labelled with the usual names but the truth of it doesn’t change on account of the fact that a clergyman is the person of interest.



‎

‎As we all know now, the recent summoning of Bishop Alick Banda by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), in connection with the gifting of a Hilux vehicle by former Zambia Revenue Authority Director General Kingsley Chanda, has ignited fierce debate across social media. Some argue that the move is an act of victimization, while others insist it is a rightful exercise of the Commission’s mandate.



‎

‎But let’s pause and ask: Are church leaders above the law? Should accountability only apply to politicians and ordinary citizens, while clergy remain untouchable?



‎

‎⚖️ Equal Accountability Under the Law

‎

‎Church leaders are part of society. They benefit from the same protections, rights, and privileges as everyone else – and therefore must also be subject to the same laws. When politicians are summoned to explain their wealth, we applaud it as a step toward transparency. When ordinary citizens are questioned by DEC, it barely makes headlines. Why then should it be different when a church leader is called to account?



‎

‎The Hilux in question was gifted by a man who has since been convicted in relation to the same case. Authorities have already impounded the vehicle, and whether or not it has been forfeited to the state, the fact remains: DEC is acting within its jurisdiction



‎

‎🔍 The Principle at Stake

‎

‎This is not about victimization. It is about consistency. If we demand accountability from politicians, business leaders, and ordinary citizens, then church leaders must also be answerable when questions arise. To exempt them would be to create a dangerous double standard – one that undermines the very rule of law we claim to uphold.



‎

‎🕊️ Faith and Integrity

‎

‎The church plays a vital role in shaping moral values and guiding society. But integrity is best demonstrated when leaders willingly submit to the same scrutiny as everyone else. Transparency strengthens credibility. Accountability reinforces trust.



‎

‎✅ Conclusion

‎

‎As far as I am concerned, The DEC’s summons of Bishop Banda should not be seen as persecution, but as a necessary step in ensuring that justice applies equally to all. In a society striving for fairness, no one – whether politician, businessperson, or church leader – should be above the law.



‎

‎That last line has been repeated by virtually every Minister of Home Affairs and Justice in all the different administrations in Zambia. I do not think there should be any exception this time around.