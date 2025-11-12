No one gives up power easily; Hakainde will not give that power to us, we’ve to grab it, says Given Lubinda

No one gives up power easily; Hakainde will not give that power to us, we’ve to grab it, says Lubinda





PATRIOTIC FRONT-PF acting president Given Lubinda has called on members of his party to reduce on hours of sleep and begin to mobilize.





He says whether or not President Hakainde Hichilema likes it, atrocities allegedly instigated by him shall come to an end.





“Hakainde will not give that power to us, we have to grab it. And to grab that power. We have to make sure that we go out and campaign,” Lubinda remarked shortly after he attended a Court session where incarcerated Party Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda was denied bail pending appeal.





“If you are sleeping eight hours a day,” Lubinda continued, “now reduce reduce the hours of sleeping. Let us increase on the hours of mobilization.





“Let us mobilize our people. Let us mobilize our party so that we are ready to grab the power from Hakainde whether he likes it or not, these atrocities must be brought to an end.”



©️ TV Yatu