GUEST ARTICLE: Ba Pata Imisango
…..No One Hates You, Infact Zambians Love You So Much that 59% Gave their Votes!
Dr. Grieve Chelwa, Associate Professor of Political Economy & Chair of Social Sciences at The Africa Institute, UAE, Wrote….
Mr. President, please stop this reckless and dangerous talk. You were voted into office by the third biggest majority (at 59%) since our country’s return to multiparty politics in 1991.
And you obtained this in the first round of voting going up against 15 opponents. These are numbers that the likes of Michael Sata and Levy Mwanawasa, giants of the post-1991 dispensation, could only dream of.
The people love you and they showed their love in the most convincing way possible in 2021.
Please stop this pity party and be the personification of the people’s aspirations – the reason why you were resoundingly voted into office in the first place.
A great many of our citizens are feeling let down by you on many fronts, not least of all is your government’s sinister intention to bulldoze through a constitution review process that doesn’t have popular support. It is not about you.
It is about the future of the country that we all love and care deeply about. A country that will continue to exist long after we are all gone.
You were given a rare and overwhelming mandate to lead the affairs of this country in the direction of justice, equality and fairness.
Please rise to the occasion and stop
letting the people down. That is all we are asking for.
I fail to understand how even the so called educated people fail to understand simple statements. The president did not say all Zambians hate him, but he talked about a few people who no matter what he does they will find a way talk bad about him personally, not his performance. May be this doctor does not read some comments on social media where some people do not talk about his failures, but they instead talk about him in a dreaming man and even involve his tribe, surely, if you can’t see that, then you are blind.
By the way, to say nobody hates you shows lack of understanding human nature and it’s a sign of someone living in fool’s paradise. The fact is that everyone, including the doctor himself who wrote this article has haters, not because he has done anything wrong to those people, but because some people are just like that, he may just know it that some people hate. Some do it out envy, others because of jealousy, and others because of other many reasons known to themselves.
Shame on this Professor who cannot comprehend simple statements.
