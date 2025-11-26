GUEST ARTICLE: Ba Pata Imisango



…..No One Hates You, Infact Zambians Love You So Much that 59% Gave their Votes!



Dr. Grieve Chelwa, Associate Professor of Political Economy & Chair of Social Sciences at The Africa Institute, UAE, Wrote….





Mr. President, please stop this reckless and dangerous talk. You were voted into office by the third biggest majority (at 59%) since our country’s return to multiparty politics in 1991.





And you obtained this in the first round of voting going up against 15 opponents. These are numbers that the likes of Michael Sata and Levy Mwanawasa, giants of the post-1991 dispensation, could only dream of.



The people love you and they showed their love in the most convincing way possible in 2021.





Please stop this pity party and be the personification of the people’s aspirations – the reason why you were resoundingly voted into office in the first place.





A great many of our citizens are feeling let down by you on many fronts, not least of all is your government’s sinister intention to bulldoze through a constitution review process that doesn’t have popular support. It is not about you.





It is about the future of the country that we all love and care deeply about. A country that will continue to exist long after we are all gone.





You were given a rare and overwhelming mandate to lead the affairs of this country in the direction of justice, equality and fairness.



Please rise to the occasion and stop

letting the people down. That is all we are asking for.