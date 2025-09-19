NO PARLIAMENT CAN IMPEACH A HARDWORKING PRESIDENT LIKE HAKAINDE HICHILEMA – TREVOR MWIINDE





By: Justin Banda



The United Party For National Development (Upnd) Has Dismissed Calls For The Impeachment Of President Hakainde Hichilema, Asserting That No Parliament Can Remove A Leader Who Is Actively Delivering Development To The Nation.





The Statement Comes In Response To A Proposal By Tonse Alliance Youth Chairperson And Lusaka-Based Lawyer Celestine Mukandila, Who Has Accused The President Of Constitutional Violations And Vowed To Mobilize Youth Nationwide To Vote Out Members Of Parliament Who Oppose His Motion.





Reacting To The Proposal, Upnd National Deputy Chairperson For Politics And Mobilisation Trevor Mwiinde Said Mr. Mukandila Is Merely Seeking Attention In The Political Arena.





He Defended The President’s Record, Stating That Hichilema Is Committed To Improving The Lives Of Zambians And That The Impeachment Proposal Lacks Merit.

