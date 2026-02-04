No presidential candidate has enough money to win an election – Aka



By Elijah Munkombwe



PRINCE Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika has argued that none of the current presidential candidates in Zambia has sufficient personal wealth to single-handedly finance and win a general election under the country’s prevailing political environment.





Commonly known as Aka, the former cabinet minister and diplomat said the cost of running a successful national campaign has grown beyond the capacity of any individual candidate, regardless of how wealthy they may appear.





He further claimed that President Hakainde Hichilema did not ascend to the presidency solely on the strength of his personal wealth, but by presenting himself as “super rich”, a perception which helped to inspire confidence among voters, party structures and financiers.





Aka said elections in Zambia are no longer won on personal resources alone, but through broad alliances, party mobilisation and support from various interest groups.





He noted that no individual can credibly claim to have financed their way to State House alone, adding that the political system demands collective support and strategic positioning.





Aka said what matters most is how a candidate presents themselves and convinces others that they are a viable contender.





He also cautioned aspiring presidential candidates against underestimating the financial and logistical demands of national campaigns, noting that rallies, mobilisation, media coverage and election monitoring require enormous resources.





He warned that while democracy should not be reduced to a contest of money, the rising cost of politics risks excluding capable leaders who lack access to strong financial networks.



Source: News Diggers