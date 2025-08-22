No Public Statements on Lungu Funeral and Burial

Amb Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

No Public Statements on ECL Funeral and Burial





Following the adjournment, sine die, of the case between the Attorney General and the family of the late President, in the South Africa High Court, Gauteng Division, I had advised that both parties must use the opportunity to halt hostile communication and attempt to re-enter into negotiations again.





I’m pleased to note two key statements that have been issued by the side from President Hakainde Hichilema.



The Secretary to Cabinet, Mr. Patrick Kangwa has banned public statements and commentary, by government officials, regarding the funeral and burial of the Zambia’s Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





“As Government continues to seek an appropriate resolution to the burial of the Sixth President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, you are hereby informed that the office of the Secretary to the Cabinet will be the sole and exclusive source for all official statements on the on-going court case and burial

process.”





Further, UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda has issued similar statement banning party officials from commenting on the matter.





This is a welcome gesture. In my view, we pray that State House rogue media such as Koswe media,and surrogates such as Simon Mwewa, Frank Zimba and others, that have been previously been used and have issued caustic and vitriolic statements to scandalize the late President, his family and the family Spokesperson, will also adhere to the sound instructions given by their superiors.





This will then show sincerity and attempt to mend the broken trust and build bridges to amicably foster an atmosphere in which this matter can be resolved.





Similarly on our side, and until we notice strict adherence to the above pledges from the Secretary to Cabinet and the SG, we must take similar measures to curb public statements and allow guidance from the Edgar Lungu family through their Spokesperson, Hon. Makebi Zulu, on the matter.





This will help foster an appropriate atmosphere to help restart the failed negotiations and hopefully and finally, help settle this matter outside court.





So let’s wait and see and let’s pray for the success of these endeavors.