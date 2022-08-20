By Fanny Kalonda

SOCIALIST Party president Fred M’membe says decisions by the courts on the Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies were absurd adding that his party has decided to support PF candidates without expecting anything in return but out of principles.

And party general secretary Cosmas Musumali said the SP is the fastest growing party on the Copperbelt Province.

Dr M’membe said the SP support does not mean the party is an alliance with the PF stressing that his party would not support injustice.

“Political ideas are worthless if they are not inspired by noble sentiments. Likewise, noble sentiments are worthless if they are not inspired by correct ideas, selfless ideas, just ideas, humane ideas. This country is not going to be a good place to live in for any of us if it is not a good place for all of us to live in. Our party believes in justice, equity and peace. We have principles on honesty, humility, and solidarity. Based on these values, based on these ideas, the central committee this morning (Wednesday) took a decision to act in solidarity with Hon Joseph Malanji and Hon Bowman Lusambo. We feel Hon Malanji has not been treated fairly. The decision of the Constitutional Court we don’t agree with it. And we are not the only ones. A judge of that court also disagrees with it. It’s an unfair decision. It’s an unjust decision. It’s a decision that is not humane. We are not vultures. We believe in acting in solidarity with those who have been unfairly treated,” he said. “…Those who have been unjustly treated and in accordance our party has decided not to field a candidate in Kwacha, but to support Hon Malanji in his quest to regain, to reclaim, his seat. We will campaign with him. All our structures in Kwacha will be mobilised to support his candidature. We know there are attempts to make sure that does not stand but we will…decision to the end come may. This is not a decision taken out of a tactical political move. But it is a decision that is anchored on our principles. Those who are Christians will agree with us that to be like Christ is what Christianity is about. And would ask ourselves what would Christ to do in the situation. Would he wash his hands like Pontius Pilate and say crucify Malanji? Similarly, we have looked at the situation of Hon Lusambo in Kabushi, and we feel there has been an attempt to squeeze hon Lusambo at any cost and in every aspect of his life.”

Dr M’membe said his party has principles which it would live by supporting the PF candidates Malanji and Lusambo “who have been unfairly treated by the courts”.

“This support for Hon Lusambo, for Hon Malanji, is unconditional. We ask nothing in return. I personally has never met Malanji. We do so out of principle and not out of reward. It’s not quid pro quo. We sincerely believe it was a wrong decision. It is actually an absurd decision. There is absurdity in that decision. There must be justice and justice without compassion is not justice. It’s barbarism. Again, some will say stone him, finish him off, what would Christ say in this situation? Stone Hon Lusambo to death? Equally, we will not field a candidate in Kabushi. We will support the candidature of Hon Lusambo. Again there are attempts to make sure that he like Hon Malanji should not contest these elections. We also hear that there are attempts, there are plans to charge them with unbailable offences. Theft of motor vehicle, murder, and so on so that they don’t contest or recontest these seats,” said Dr M’membe. “Again, this is injustice that we will not support. We will not wash our hands like Pontius Pilate and say ‘finish them off’. This does not mean and I emphasise it does not mean we are in an alliance with the PF. There is no alliance between us and the PF. We are simply supporting individuals who we feel they have been unfairly treated, unjustly treated, and they deserve our support. And they deserve the support of all those who believe in fairness and justice. To us this is not a happenstance decision, it is a matter of principle. We have principles which we have to live by. Yes it would benefit us to have a seat in Kwacha or Kabushi but not at the expense of justice. All our party structures will be mobilised to support the candidature of Mr Malanji and Mr Lusambo.”

And Dr Musumali said Zambian politics can learn a few things from what the Socialist Party has done adding that even where there are chances of doing well, choose principles.

He said despite the party being the fastest growing opposition party on the Copperbelt, it has chosen to support another party on principles.

“Over the past six months, we have done some considerable work. Some significant work on the Copperbelt. We have provincial structures, we have district structures. We have constituency structures, and we’re working towards ward structures in a number of areas. Our Socialist Party branches are still intact. But to these is also a rapid growth of new structures. If you talk of the fastest growing political party on the Copperbelt, that’s the Socialist Party. We have experienced huge growth on the Copperbelt. The second issue is that as soon as the problems were becoming visible in Kwacha and Kabushi, our leaders were in the forefront, they started already making recommendations in terms of who would be the most likely candidates and we have credible people that could have stood on the Socialist Party ticket. But again, we are not opportunists. We work on principles,” said Dr Musumali. “All this effort that we have put in would have gone to good use in the enhancing the visibility and even ensuring a win for the Socialist Party on the Copperbelt. But we are saying our principles are intact. Our principles are very important to us than a win. And we have reached at that decision, as the president has alluded to, not to stand. So definitely this decision that’s going to be immediately communicated to the masses is going to be communicated to our supporters, is going to be communicated to the structures. It is the principles of socialism. And we also hope that Zambian politics can learn a few things that even where you have chances of doing well, at times that’s not the most important issue. This country must be led based on values. This country must have a different culture. Winning is not everything. And that’s the message we’re also sending home with this experience, with this decision that has been taken today by the central committee.”

Meanwhile, party treasurer Dr Chris Mwikisa urged political parties to ensure they are guided by principles.

“We should be guided at all times, irrespective of what position we are in, irrespective of circumstances, we should at all times be guided by principles and our principles as Socialist Party are very clear. And in this case, as my comrades have indicated, we are going to go this way guided by our principles not by selfishness by saying, we have an opportunity now to win, let’s go and stand. But let’s stand for what is right at all times. Let’s be guided by principles, irrespective of which party we belong to. Irrespective of our associations. We must at all times uphold the principles. That’s what will save our country,” said Dr Mwikisa.