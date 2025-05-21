NO RIFT BETWEEN ZAMBIA, US SAYS HAIMBE



MINISTER of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mulambo Haimbe says there is no rift between Zambia and the United States following the withdrawal of K1.4 billion funding to the health sector.





Mr Haimbe said this when he appeared on ZNBC Sunday Interview programme.



“The relations between Zambia and the US are far long, they are broad. They go beyond this particular aspect. I would say that they are quite strong and continue to strengthen.

I gave examples of the investments by a US corporate citizen, KoBold, in this country. I gave you an example of the Lobito Corridor works that continue to be done in terms of the project and how the US is leading that.





“I do not see that it is a scar. I see that it’s an eye-opener for us all in terms of ensuring that not only the US, but all our co-operating partners that have helped us for so many years, they are satisfied with how we attended to governance generally,” the minister said.



ZDM