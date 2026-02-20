NO ROOM FOR LAWLESSNESS UNDER MY ADMINISTRATION – HH



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says his Administration has made significant strides in reducing political violence and caderism in the last four years.





President Hichilema says there is no room for lawlessness under the watch of his Administration.





Speaking in Parliament today during the National Address on the progress made in the application of National Values and Principles, President Hichilema reiterated that no one is above the law.





He said over the past four years progress has also been made in promoting patriotism and National unity through the consistent reminders of the principle of ‘One Zambia, One Nation.’





He further said efforts have been made to promote unity in diversify through decentralisation and equitable resource distribution.



President Hichilema noted that positive developments in cultural relations have been recorded with traditional leaders attending each other’s ceremonies.





And President Hichilema called for an end to child marriage.



He said his Administration is making efforts to address social biases such as alcohol and drug abuse, teenage pregnancies and child marriages.





President Hichilema said teenage girls who dropped out of school to get married are now receiving counseling and re-enrolled into school so that they can benefit for the free education policy.





He said Government is working to ensure that all young people benefit from the opportunities that his Administration is providing.



He said Gender-based violence -GBV- remains a challenge in the country and that Government is addressing the vice through the establishment of a national call center and urged citizens to report all GBV cases without fail.





Meanwhile, President Hichilema expressed concern about high divorce rates in the country.



He called for the promotion of strong and loving families as they are the foundation of the nation.





And President Hichilema said Government is addressing the issue of human trafficking through a number of efforts such as operationalisation of the Department of Anti-Human Trafficking.





He noted the negative impact of social media which is being abused by some members of the public to spread harmful content, fake news and hate speech.





President Hichilema also called for responsible use of digital platforms by leveraging on the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of the youth.





He said Government is reforming the legal framework to protect citizens from harmful online behaviour and cybercrime.



ZNBC