NO RUSH—UPND DEFENDS TIMING OF CONSTITUTIONAL CHANGES



…As They Are Well Within Parliament’s Mandate



United Party for National Development (UPND) has firmly defended the timeliness and legality of the amendments, asserting that Parliament is fully within its constitutional mandate to enact such changes during its current sitting.





Speaking on ZNBC’s flagship program “The Plug”, UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe says the constitutional powers granted to the National Assembly allow for legislative action, including amending the Constitution—from the time Members of Parliament are sworn in to the moment Parliament is dissolved.



He emphasized that this period defines the legislature’s operational mandate, and any legislative activity, including constitutional amendments, undertaken within this timeframe is lawful and procedurally sound.





Mr. Simuuwe stressed that the current government is not drafting a new constitution, but rather making targeted amendments to improve governance and ensure inclusivity.





He pointed out that under Article 62 of the Constitution, legislative powers are vested in the National Assembly, while the Executive has the role of generating bills.





“It is a misconception to suggest there is a specific timeline or deadline for amending the Constitution within a parliamentary term. So long as the amendments occur during Parliament’s sitting, they are constitutionally valid,” he said adding that imposing artificial constraints on when constitutional amendments can occur undermines the democratic process.





The Media Director’s comments come in the wake of ongoing debate around proposed constitutional amendments which have drawn varied reactions from the public, with some stakeholders suggesting the process is being rushed.





Mr. Simuuwe, however, argued that critics of the proposed amendments have largely presented unsubstantial arguments without any legal backing and have failed to offer viable alternatives.



“What is required now is a constructive discourse grounded in understanding, not political posturing,” he said.





The Justice Ministry has published the Constitution Amendment Bill, No. 7 of 2025 in the Government Gazette for the public to scrutinize its contents before presenting it to parliament in line with the constitutional roadmap.





Responding to comparisons with previous constitutional review attempts, Mr. Simuuwe recalled how the Patriotic Front (PF) administration had proposed removing Zambia’s multi-religious recognition to institutionalize it as a Christian Nation—a move the then-opposition UPND opposed, citing its discriminatory nature and conflict with the right to freedom of worship. He also noted that the PF had attempted to repeal provisions supporting oversight bodies such as the Teaching Service Commission and the Public Service Commission.





Mr. Simuuwe further noted that some of the proposed changes include clearly defining who qualifies as a child or an adult, and introducing compelling provisions to increase the representation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities in the National Assembly. The current language in the Constitution lacks enforceability in ensuring political parties adopt inclusive practices.





On the issue of term limits and midterm elections, Mr. Simuuwe cautioned against constitutional clauses that could arbitrarily remove effective public servants or lead to costly and unnecessary by-elections.





“Midterm elections for mayors or council officials disrupt continuity and place an undue financial burden on the national treasury,” he said.





Mr. Simuuwe has since reaffirmed the UPND’s support for the proposed constitutional amendments, describing them as progressive and essential for strengthening democracy and inclusive governance in Zambia.



© UPND Media Team