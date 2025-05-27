NO SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE WILL BE WITHDRAWN ONCE IT REACHES MY OFFICE, SAYS DPP





Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Mr. Gilbert Phiri says no sexual and gender-based violence case will be withdrawn once it has reached his office through law enforcement agencies, no matter how much victims or their families cry to him.





Speaking at the launch of the Spotlight Initiative to Eliminate Violence against Women and Girls at Lusaka’s Mulungushi International Conference Centre on Friday, Mr. Phiri said the law should also be amended to stiffen penalties for perpetrators of sexual and gender-based violence cases and those who send girls to early marriages.





The multi-sectoral campaign being spearheaded through the Office of the Vice-President, Gender Division in collaboration with the Government of Ireland International Development Programme and the United Nations Zambia, is aimed at eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls.





The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security was represented at the launch by the acting