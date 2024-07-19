NO TO HH, LUNGU RECONCILIATION

…that involves former president getting away with

corruption in the name of peace – UPND member





By Rhoda Nthara( The Mast)





WE encourage President Hakainde Hichilema to reconcile with his brother Edgar Lungu on their personal matters but national matters like fight against corruption and asset recovery is a preserve of citizens, says Mellbin Simangolwa.



He observes that the coming back of Lungu into active politics has brought a new twist.



Simangolwa, a Copperbelt businessman who is eyeing the Kabushi parliamentary seat on UPND ticket in 2026, noted that the church has called for reconciliation between the two. “During the reign of Edgar Lungu, Hakainde Hichilema was abused verbally and physically. Hichilema was called a satanist, a thief, tribalist and all kinds of names. He was arrested more than 15 times. At one point his house was broken into by the police like common criminals, his workers and children were tear gassed. These are issues we expect the two leaders to reconcile on,” he said. “We will not support any reconciliation which compromises the fight against corruption. Anything that involves former president Edgar Lungu getting away with corruption in the name of peace will not be accepted. Lungu should not hold us to ransom that unless he gets away with corruption, he will continue to cause anarchy. We should not be help to ransom that unless court cases go in favour of Lungu Zambia will not enjoy peace. Zambia is bigger than Edgar Lungu and Zambia was more peaceful without Edgar Lungu in the political scene.”



Simangolwa however noted that peace and unity is a prerequisite for development of any country.



“Ever since assuming the presidency, Hakainde Hichilema has made every effort to unite our country. President Hakainde Hichilema has been firm in preventing political violence and tribalism which the previous regime under the leadership of Edgar Lungu promoted,” he argued. “Under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, we have seen traditional leaders from all parts of the country working together as one. We have seen traditional leaders from the North gracing ceremonies in the West and vice versa. We have Southerners and Easterners celebrating traditional ceremonies together. Zambians are getting united more than ever before.”



Simangolwa said the coming back of Lungu into active politics has brought a new twist. “We have seen the crawling back of hate speech and tribal talk in our politics. We have seen politics of insults and character assassination coming back to our country. Politics of provocation has become the order of the day with Edgar Lungu openly calling President Hakainde Hichilema as a ‘thug and a criminal’,” he said. “The former president has branded the fight against corruption as ‘harassment of his family and friends’. In short Edgar Lungu is resisting the fight against corruption.”



Simangolwa noted that Lungu is also accusing President Hichilema of sponsoring confusion in PF.



“The country is fully aware that political rivalry between Miles Sampa and Edgar Lungu dates as far back as 2014 and President Hakainde Hichilema has never played a role in this rivalry,” argued Simangolwa.