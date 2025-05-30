NO VOTE FOR OPPOSITION IN 2026 VOW SESHEKE RESIDENTS….

30th/5/25

Residents of Sesheke District in Western Province have vowed not to vote for opposition in 2026 as all their votes are for President Hakainde Hichilema whom they said is the savior all Zambians especially those in rural areas were praying for all these years.

The jubilant residents said this at party mobilization and recruitment meetings in readiness for 2026 in two Wards namely Nakatindi and Mulimambango which were addressed by Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Coordinator General Max Kasabi.

The meetings which were well attended as residents turned out in big numbers were characterized by dance, slogans and songs appreciating President Hichilema’s visionary leadership which has transformed Zambia and improved citizens’ lives.

Coordinator General Kasabi encouraged the residents to get National Registration Cards as well as Voters cards in readiness for 2026 polls.



” If all of us here appreciate President Hichilema’s visionary leadership, then let’s ensure that we don’t waste any votes on the vision less opposition who are time wasters and hypocrits enjoying HH’s free education policy and all the social protection programs yet they criticize and insult him all the time despite the achievements the President has scored.” Kasabi said to wild applause from the live wire crowds.

The meetings were also attended by party officials, area Councillors as well as Sesheke Council Chairperson Simushi Akapelwa who also encouraged the residents to be HH’s Frontline campaigners because of his pro poor policies that have transformed their lives.

WESTERN PROVINCE UPND MEDIA TEAM.