NO WIND OF CHANGE AHEAD OF AUGUST ELECTIONS- Chasefu MP Misheck Nyambose

NO WIND OF CHANGE AHEAD OF AUGUST ELECTIONS



By Josphat Hamakala



Chasefu Independent Member of Parliament Misheck Nyambose says the country will not experience a wind of change in the forthcoming August elections.





Speaking on Diamond TV’s Diamond Live show, Mr. Nyambose says the UPND government has performed well, particularly in rural constituencies where unprecedented development has taken place through enhanced Constituency Development Funds.





The lawmaker has dismissed suggestions that the Chawama parliamentary by-election loss signals dissatisfaction with the ruling party, stating that Zambia is bigger than Chawama.





Mr. Nyambose, however, acknowledges that farmers are facing challenges following delays in payments for their produce which remain ongoing.



