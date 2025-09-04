No Zambian must be left to die because donors have cut support – Hichilema

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated that no Zambian should be left vulnerable just because foreign donors have tightened their pockets.

He called for stronger collaboration between government and the Church in the delivery of health services.

Speaking when he met church mother bodies and the Churches Health Association of Zambia (CHAZ) yesterday, President Hichilema said shrinking global aid must not be allowed to translate into shrinking health services for ordinary people.

“Given the geopolitical changes, the reduction in philanthropic support… none of our citizens must be left vulnerable because of this decision,” President Hichilema said.

The Head of State revealed that drug availability in public health facilities had jumped from 40 percent in 2021 to 85 percent today, following reforms at the troubled Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA).

The President said government had ordered a forensic audit at ZAMMSA to root out what he described as a cancer in the health sector and called on the church to share any information it may have on the rot.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema also called on the Church to join government in its new agenda of producing medicines and vaccines locally so that Zambia achieves health independence amid reduced aid from abroad.

And Churches Representative Forum Chairperson Bishop Evans Chinyemba hailed the government for ensuring that mission hospitals receive timely grants, drugs and staff, saying the partnership must never be allowed to collapse.

“For over 55 years, the Church has worked hand-in-hand with government in delivering health services, particularly in rural communities. This unique partnership must be protected for the benefit of our people, especially the vulnerable,” Bishop Chinyemba said.

CHAZ currently runs 162 health facilities and 11 training institutions, serving an estimated 8.6 million Zambians every year.

By George Musonda

Kalemba September 3, 2025