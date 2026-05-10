NO ZAMBIANS AFFECTED IN SOUTH AFRICAN XENOPHOBIC ATTACKS AS OF MAY 6-GOVT



By Patricia Mbewe/Chamuka Shalubala



Government has disclosed that no Zambian citizen residing in South Africa has been affected by the ongoing xenophobic attacks in that country as of May 6th 2026.





Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Princess Kasune says as of May 6th 2026, 8,223 Zambian citizens were residents in South Africa out of which 277 are students.





Ms. Kasune was responding to a question from Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu who wanted to know approximately, how many Zambians there were in South Africa, what measures government is taking to ensure the safety and wellbeing of Zambian citizens in view of the ongoing anti-immigrant protests in south Africa and whether any Zambian citizens were affected by the disturbances as of Wednesday, 6th May, 2026.





Ms. Kasune has assured that government has put in place contingency measures and is in touch with the Zambian Embassy in South Africa in an effort to safeguard the wellbeing of Zambian citizens.





She further revealed that the embassy is in touch with Zambians who are in hotspot areas where the attacks are taking place for possible evacuation in an event the situation deteriorates further.





Meanwhile, a consortium of Civil Society Organizations for good governance and constitutionalism has revealed that it will deliver a protest letter to the South African embassy in Lusaka, demanding urgent action and assurances for the protection of African migrants, following continued xenophobic attacks.





Consortium Spokesperson Clifton Chifuwe says the CSOs are concerned by reports, videos, and images showing alleged harassment and intimidation of African migrants by members linked to the Dudula movement in South Africa.





Mr. Chifuwe says the CSOs further call on SADC, the African Union, and regional governments to urgently engage the matter before it escalates further.



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