NOISE IS NOT POPULARITY , ZAMBIANS SHOULD FOCUS ON VISION, NOT DISTRACTIONS



Lusaka- 24th November, 2025.



By Sue Kuken’a Ching’embu



In Zambian politics, loud voices have often been mistaken for influence.





The PF has continued to speak the loudest for years before forming government in 2011, during their time in office, and even after losing power in 2021.





But political noise has never meant real solutions. Their continued loudness reflects denial and an attempt to stay relevant, not genuine leadership.





Today, despite the progress being made by the New Dawn Government, some citizens are being carried away by opposition commentary instead of looking at what is truly happening on the ground.





President Hakainde Hichilema believes that national development cannot be built through shouting, drama or insults, but through hard work, discipline and collective contribution from every citizen.





His vision is clear:

– A stable economy built on transparency and accountability

– Jobs and opportunities created through investment and entrepreneurship

– Education, health and community empowerment supported through CDF

A nation where institutions work, corruption is fought and every citizen has a chance to succeed





Zambians are encouraged to ignore the noise and remain focused on this long-term national vision





The New Dawn Administration is building progressquietly, steadily and with purpose because the future belongs to those who deliver, not those who shout the loudest.



©2026: Continuity with integrity



ODM