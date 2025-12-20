Noisemakers won’t distract us as we chase 1,000 megawatts – Chikote



ENERGY Minister Makozo Chikote has dismissed critics who are attempting to politicise ongoing power projects, saying Government will not be distracted by ‘noisemakers’ as it works towards fulfilling President Hakainde Hichilema’s 1,000 megawatts energy directive.





Speaking during the groundbreaking of the over US$70 million worth Chisamba 100 megawatts Solar Power Plant Phase two in Chief Chamuka’s area, Chikote said the New Dawn administration is guided by a clear roadmap and long-term planning, not election pressure as claimed by some critics.





He said the Chisamba solar project, which comes barely six months after the commissioning of Phase One by President Hichilema, is evidence that Government is steadily implementing its energy reforms and delivering results on the ground.





“The noisemakers will always be there, but our focus remains firmly on delivering the 1,000 megawatts under the Presidential directive,” Chikote said.



“So it’s not about an election for 2026, but it’s our plan as a new dawn administration. Make sure that noisemakers get clear information on how we have planned for the energy sector.”





The minister explained that Zambia’s shift towards solar energy is part of a deliberate strategy to reduce overdependence on hydropower, which has been heavily affected by climate change and recurrent droughts in recent years.



He said instead of lamenting of challenges brought about by low water levels in hydro power stations, Government chose to explore alternative energy sources such as solar, coal, wind and biomass in order to stabilise the power supply and support economic growth.





Chikote described the Chisamba Phase Two project, which will sit on 204 hectares of land, as a strategic national investment that will significantly contribute to the national grid once completed, adding that the area has become a pace-setter in Zambia’s renewable energy drive.





He further praised traditional leaders for releasing land for the project, noting that their cooperation has made Chisamba a role model in the country’s energy landscape.





The project, Chikote said must prioritise locals for employment in such projects, stating that development must directly benefit the communities hosting it.





Chikote said as solar projects continue to be rolled out across the country, Zambians will begin to see tangible improvements in the energy sector, stressing that while critics make noise, Government remains focused on delivering sustainable power solutions for the country.



By George Musonda



Kalemba December 20, 2025