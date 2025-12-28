Nollywood Actress Doris Ogala reacts after backlash over alleged $50,000 demand from Pastor Chris Okafor

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has responded after posting a video in which she claimed that Pastor Chris Okafor should allegedly pay her $50,000, place her on a monthly payroll, or give her a lifetime business share as compensation for allegedly sharing her private images.

In a follow-up video, the actress alleged that the cleric encouraged her to state her demands, which she believes was part of an attempt to later accuse her of blackmail. Doris claimed she refused to fall into what she described as a setup.

She further alleged that the situation was never about money, insisting that regardless of any financial exchange, she would continue to speak about her experience. According to her, efforts are allegedly being made to discredit her and frame her actions as extortion.

Doris also made fresh allegations, claiming that highly disturbing content was allegedly sent to her and that she refused to take responsibility for protecting anyone involved. She stated that she believes plans are being made to use law enforcement against her and maintained that she is aware of all moves being made behind the scenes.

The actress insisted she is not afraid of intimidation and said the issue goes beyond finances, adding that she feels deeply wronged by what she described as betrayal and deliberate attempts to silence her.