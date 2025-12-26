Nollywood actress turned politician Eniola Badmus has taken to social media to bemoan her prolonged single status, expressing disbelief that she went through the entire year without attracting any romantic interest.





A Dry Year



Venting on her Instagram page, the socialite lamented her lack of a love life. She noted that from January all the way to December, not a single man had approached her or even confessed to having a “crush” on her.





Questioning Her Luck



In a humorous but emotional outburst, the former screen diva wondered what she could have possibly done to God to deserve such a situation, considering the vast number of men in the world.





Trying Again in 2026



Despite the disappointment of a lonely year, she resigned herself to fate, stating that she would simply have to try her luck again when the new year rolls around.





She said:



“You mean am say since January to December, I no dey enter anybody eye? Nobody even dey crush on me on the side, from January to December. Wetin I do God? We try again next year.