Nomcebo Zikode ordered to pay millions after latest ‘Jerusalema’ court defeat



Grammy-winning singer Nomcebo Zikode has suffered another blow in her ongoing legal battle with Open Mic Productions after the Pretoria High Court dismissed her application for leave to appeal on July 24, 2025.





Zikode, who claims she hasn’t received royalties for her vocals on the global hit Jerusalema, had hoped to challenge a May ruling that forced her to complete two albums before terminating her contract. That ruling also ordered her to pay R1.5 million in legal fees to the label.





Judge Graham Moshoana found Zikode’s appeal had “no reasonable prospects of success” and ordered her to cover another additional legal costs.





In response, Zikode called the judgment “deeply troubling” and vowed to continue fighting for fairness in the music industry. Her legal team is reportedly considering further appeals.





Open Mic Productions welcomed the ruling, with managing director Lionel Jamela insisting the label had “invested heavily” in Zikode and accused her of seeking undue ownership of Jerusalema.





The case has sparked fierce debate on social media about artist rights and exploitative contracts. Despite the court loss, Zikode says she remains committed to her music.