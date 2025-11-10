Non-PF members of the TONSE ALLIANCE must remain neutral at all times, as PF undertakes its internal democratic processes- Sean Tembo cautions

TONSE ALLIANCE STATEMENT ON THE UPCOMING PATRIOTIC FRONT CONVENTION



Lusaka, 10th November 2025



1. The TONSE ALLIANCE is happy to note that one of our key members, the Patriotic Front, is gearing up to hold its convention, in the next few weeks, where it is expected to elect it’s substantive leadership, following the untimely loss of His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





2. Non-PF members of the TONSE ALLIANCE are, however, cautioned to ensure that they remain neutral at all times, as the Patriotic Front undertakes its internal democratic processes. Such neutrality is necessary to ensure that the TONSE ALLIANCE is able to seamlessly work with any leader that the Patriotic Front decides to elect at its convention.





3. Pursuant to the above, non-PF members of the TONSE ALLIANCE Council of Leaders are hereby discouraged from publicly fraternizing or issuing any statements of support for any of the Patriotic Front candidates, that are aspiring for the party presidency at the convention.





4. As TONSE ALLIANCE, we wish to extend our warmest wishes to all the members of the Patriotic Front, countrywide, as they prepare for their convention. We are confident that the upcoming convention will produce a leader that will not only unite and drive the party forward, but who will also be a great asset to the TONSE ALLIANCE, as we prepare for the 2026 general elections. May the best candidate win.



///END



Issued by:



Sean E. Tembo (SET)

PeP President & TONSE ALLIANCE Spokesperson

Lusaka, Zambia